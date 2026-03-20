FUCHS Aktie

FUCHS für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E5D6 / ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

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20.03.2026 11:23:08

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Dr. Timo Reister, Dr. Timo Reister instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2026 / 11:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Timo
Last name(s): Reister

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

b) Nature of the transaction
Dr. Timo Reister instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the executive board to invest in each case parts of their variable cash compensation in FUCHS SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE for up to EUR 394,950.00 in a market sensitive manner until April 03, 2026.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
20/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




103798  20.03.2026 CET/CEST





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