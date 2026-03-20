EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Mathieu Boulandet, Mathieu Boulandet instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.03.2026 / 11:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Mathieu Last name(s): Boulandet

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A3E5D64

b) Nature of the transaction

Mathieu Boulandet instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the executive board to invest in each case parts of their variable cash compensation in FUCHS SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS SE for up to EUR 109,775.00 in a market sensitive manner until April 03, 2026.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

20/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

20.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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