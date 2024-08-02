EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.08.2024 / 11:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D56





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



31.85 EUR 1751.75 EUR



31.85 EUR 15765.75 EUR



31.80 EUR 2385.00 EUR



31.80 EUR 1399.20 EUR



31.80 EUR 445.20 EUR



31.80 EUR 413.40 EUR



31.80 EUR 3243.60 EUR



31.85 EUR 3535.35 EUR



31.90 EUR 1786.40 EUR



31.90 EUR 3604.70 EUR



32.00 EUR 7072.00 EUR



32.05 EUR 4711.35 EUR



32.05 EUR 865.35 EUR



32.05 EUR 96.15 EUR



32.10 EUR 5521.20 EUR



32.15 EUR 6655.05 EUR



32.15 EUR 578.70 EUR



32.10 EUR 2953.20 EUR



32.10 EUR 3627.30 EUR



32.15 EUR 3600.80 EUR



32.15 EUR 8905.55 EUR



32.15 EUR 1832.55 EUR



32.15 EUR 3632.95 EUR



32.10 EUR 513.60 EUR



32.10 EUR 4815.00 EUR



32.10 EUR 5553.30 EUR



32.25 EUR 1870.50 EUR



32.25 EUR 8997.75 EUR



32.25 EUR 2160.75 EUR



32.15 EUR 1768.25 EUR



32.10 EUR 995.10 EUR



32.20 EUR 933.80 EUR



32.20 EUR 4797.80 EUR



32.25 EUR 161.25 EUR



32.25 EUR 96.75 EUR



32.25 EUR 516.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



32.0508043 EUR 117562.35 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

01/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT MIC: XETA





