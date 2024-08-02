+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
02.08.2024 11:49:40

EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.08.2024 / 11:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










































































Price(s) Volume(s)
31.85 EUR 1751.75 EUR
31.85 EUR 15765.75 EUR
31.80 EUR 2385.00 EUR
31.80 EUR 1399.20 EUR
31.80 EUR 445.20 EUR
31.80 EUR 413.40 EUR
31.80 EUR 3243.60 EUR
31.85 EUR 3535.35 EUR
31.90 EUR 1786.40 EUR
31.90 EUR 3604.70 EUR
32.00 EUR 7072.00 EUR
32.05 EUR 4711.35 EUR
32.05 EUR 865.35 EUR
32.05 EUR 96.15 EUR
32.10 EUR 5521.20 EUR
32.15 EUR 6655.05 EUR
32.15 EUR 578.70 EUR
32.10 EUR 2953.20 EUR
32.10 EUR 3627.30 EUR
32.15 EUR 3600.80 EUR
32.15 EUR 8905.55 EUR
32.15 EUR 1832.55 EUR
32.15 EUR 3632.95 EUR
32.10 EUR 513.60 EUR
32.10 EUR 4815.00 EUR
32.10 EUR 5553.30 EUR
32.25 EUR 1870.50 EUR
32.25 EUR 8997.75 EUR
32.25 EUR 2160.75 EUR
32.15 EUR 1768.25 EUR
32.10 EUR 995.10 EUR
32.20 EUR 933.80 EUR
32.20 EUR 4797.80 EUR
32.25 EUR 161.25 EUR
32.25 EUR 96.75 EUR
32.25 EUR 516.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
32.0508043 EUR 117562.35 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA - REGULIERTER MARKT
MIC: XETA


02.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
End of News EQS News Service




93285  02.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1960143&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FUCHS SE VZmehr Nachrichten