EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.08.2024 / 15:44 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Fuchs





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

FUCHS SE

b) LEI

529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5D56





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



31.20 EUR 655.20 EUR



31.35 EUR 7147.80 EUR



31.40 EUR 7222.00 EUR



31.40 EUR 2920.20 EUR



31.40 EUR 2041.00 EUR



31.40 EUR 9388.60 EUR



31.30 EUR 1971.90 EUR



31.30 EUR 1283.30 EUR



31.30 EUR 2347.50 EUR



31.30 EUR 31.30 EUR



31.30 EUR 1940.60 EUR



31.30 EUR 1377.20 EUR



31.30 EUR 5602.70 EUR



31.35 EUR 5329.50 EUR



31.30 EUR 7480.70 EUR



31.45 EUR 1855.55 EUR



31.55 EUR 978.05 EUR



31.55 EUR 3722.90 EUR



31.55 EUR 694.10 EUR



31.55 EUR 2965.70 EUR



31.55 EUR 5742.10 EUR



31.60 EUR 189.60 EUR



31.60 EUR 4740.00 EUR



31.60 EUR 2370.00 EUR



31.10 EUR 93.30 EUR



31.15 EUR 903.35 EUR



31.15 EUR 4672.50 EUR



31.25 EUR 9250.00 EUR



31.25 EUR 93.75 EUR



31.25 EUR 1156.25 EUR



31.25 EUR 656.25 EUR



31.25 EUR 687.50 EUR



31.25 EUR 1250.00 EUR



31.15 EUR 809.90 EUR



31.45 EUR 817.70 EUR



31.45 EUR 912.05 EUR



31.45 EUR 943.50 EUR



31.45 EUR 912.05 EUR



31.30 EUR 250.40 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



31.3731796 EUR 103406.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

02/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: CBOE EUROPE - DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL) MIC: CEUX





