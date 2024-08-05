EQS-DD: FUCHS SE: Stefan Fuchs, buy

05.08.2024 15:45:19

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Fuchs

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FUCHS SE

b) LEI
529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5D56

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















































































Price(s) Volume(s)
31.20 EUR 655.20 EUR
31.35 EUR 7147.80 EUR
31.40 EUR 7222.00 EUR
31.40 EUR 2920.20 EUR
31.40 EUR 2041.00 EUR
31.40 EUR 9388.60 EUR
31.30 EUR 1971.90 EUR
31.30 EUR 1283.30 EUR
31.30 EUR 2347.50 EUR
31.30 EUR 31.30 EUR
31.30 EUR 1940.60 EUR
31.30 EUR 1377.20 EUR
31.30 EUR 5602.70 EUR
31.35 EUR 5329.50 EUR
31.30 EUR 7480.70 EUR
31.45 EUR 1855.55 EUR
31.55 EUR 978.05 EUR
31.55 EUR 3722.90 EUR
31.55 EUR 694.10 EUR
31.55 EUR 2965.70 EUR
31.55 EUR 5742.10 EUR
31.60 EUR 189.60 EUR
31.60 EUR 4740.00 EUR
31.60 EUR 2370.00 EUR
31.10 EUR 93.30 EUR
31.15 EUR 903.35 EUR
31.15 EUR 4672.50 EUR
31.25 EUR 9250.00 EUR
31.25 EUR 93.75 EUR
31.25 EUR 1156.25 EUR
31.25 EUR 656.25 EUR
31.25 EUR 687.50 EUR
31.25 EUR 1250.00 EUR
31.15 EUR 809.90 EUR
31.45 EUR 817.70 EUR
31.45 EUR 912.05 EUR
31.45 EUR 943.50 EUR
31.45 EUR 912.05 EUR
31.30 EUR 250.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
31.3731796 EUR 103406.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE EUROPE - DXE ORDER BOOKS (NL)
MIC: CEUX


Language: English
Company: FUCHS SE
Einsteinstraße 11
68169 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.fuchs.com/gruppe



 
