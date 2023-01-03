03.01.2023 17:25:52

EQS-DD: Gateway Real Estate AG: Norbert Ketterer, Extension of a securities lending of 5,602,060 shares




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.01.2023 / 17:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Norbert
Last name(s): Ketterer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gateway Real Estate AG

b) LEI
529900419S8ZX9H95G64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7

b) Nature of the transaction


Extension of a securities lending of 5,602,060 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
30/12/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


03.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
Hardenbergstraße 28a
10623 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.gateway-re.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




80243  03.01.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1526491&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gateway Real Estate AGmehr Nachrichten