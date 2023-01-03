EQS-DD: Gateway Real Estate AG: Sandra Ketterer, Extension of a securities lending of 28,013,698 shares (lender)



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.01.2023 / 17:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Sandra Last name(s): Ketterer





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Norbert Last name(s): Ketterer Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Gateway Real Estate AG

b) LEI

529900419S8ZX9H95G64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7





b) Nature of the transaction

Extension of a securities lending of 28,013,698 shares (lender)





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

30/12/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





