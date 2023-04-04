EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Johannes Giloth, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



04.04.2023 / 17:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Johannes Last name(s): Giloth





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006602006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



41.67 EUR 83340.00 EUR



41.73 EUR 1961.31 EUR



41.71 EUR 5213.75 EUR



41.71 EUR 2502.60 EUR



41.72 EUR 7676.48 EUR



41.61 EUR 6948.87 EUR



41.64 EUR 7620.12 EUR



41.55 EUR 6606.45 EUR



41.55 EUR 2326.80 EUR



41.55 EUR 4528.95 EUR



41.53 EUR 7766.11 EUR



41.51 EUR 2988.72 EUR



41.51 EUR 3818.92 EUR



41.52 EUR 1038.00 EUR



41.62 EUR 7449.98 EUR



41.7 EUR 1042.50 EUR



41.69 EUR 6712.09 EUR



41.64 EUR 7869.96 EUR



41.61 EUR 6574.38 EUR



41.63 EUR 7826.44 EUR



41.63 EUR 3205.51 EUR



41.61 EUR 6657.60 EUR



41.62 EUR 2538.82 EUR



41.63 EUR 7160.36 EUR



41.75 EUR 7932.50 EUR



41.63 EUR 4038.11 EUR



41.63 EUR 5495.16 EUR



41.6 EUR 5948.80 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



41.6431 EUR 224789.29 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

03/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





