Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 17:02:51

EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Johannes Giloth, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.04.2023 / 17:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Giloth

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


























































Price(s) Volume(s)
41.67 EUR 83340.00 EUR
41.73 EUR 1961.31 EUR
41.71 EUR 5213.75 EUR
41.71 EUR 2502.60 EUR
41.72 EUR 7676.48 EUR
41.61 EUR 6948.87 EUR
41.64 EUR 7620.12 EUR
41.55 EUR 6606.45 EUR
41.55 EUR 2326.80 EUR
41.55 EUR 4528.95 EUR
41.53 EUR 7766.11 EUR
41.51 EUR 2988.72 EUR
41.51 EUR 3818.92 EUR
41.52 EUR 1038.00 EUR
41.62 EUR 7449.98 EUR
41.7 EUR 1042.50 EUR
41.69 EUR 6712.09 EUR
41.64 EUR 7869.96 EUR
41.61 EUR 6574.38 EUR
41.63 EUR 7826.44 EUR
41.63 EUR 3205.51 EUR
41.61 EUR 6657.60 EUR
41.62 EUR 2538.82 EUR
41.63 EUR 7160.36 EUR
41.75 EUR 7932.50 EUR
41.63 EUR 4038.11 EUR
41.63 EUR 5495.16 EUR
41.6 EUR 5948.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
41.6431 EUR 224789.29 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




82357  04.04.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601247&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GEAmehr Nachrichten