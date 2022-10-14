EQS-DD: Gerresheimer AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.10.2022 / 10:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Dietmar Last name(s): Siemssen





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI

5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



55.00 EUR 24035.00 EUR



55.00 EUR 27500.00 EUR



55.00 EUR 1100.00 EUR



55.00 EUR 26400.00 EUR



55.00 EUR 4070.00 EUR



55.00 EUR 1540.00 EUR



55.00 EUR 22660.00 EUR



55.00 EUR 1870.00 EUR



55.00 EUR 3245.00 EUR



55.00 EUR 21615.00 EUR



55.00 EUR 3465.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



55.0000 EUR 137500.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

14.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





