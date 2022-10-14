NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

14.10.2022 10:39:56

EQS-DD: Gerresheimer AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.10.2022 / 10:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Siemssen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
























Price(s) Volume(s)
55.00 EUR 24035.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 27500.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 1100.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 26400.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 4070.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 1540.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 22660.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 1870.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 3245.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 21615.00 EUR
55.00 EUR 3465.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
55.0000 EUR 137500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.10.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78873  14.10.2022 CET/CEST



