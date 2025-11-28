Global Fashion Group Aktie

Global Fashion Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PLUG / ISIN: LU2010095458

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.11.2025 16:41:42

EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Partan Limited, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.11.2025 / 16:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Partan Limited

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Cynthia
Last name(s): Gordon
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Global Fashion Group S.A.

b) LEI
5493001035L29EQRO222 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU2010095458

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.2600502 EUR 10,979.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2,855.0917079 EUR 10,979.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: London Stock Exchange MTF
MIC: XLON


28.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102110  28.11.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)mehr Nachrichten