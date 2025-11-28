EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Partan Limited, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.11.2025 / 16:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Partan Limited

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Cynthia Last name(s): Gordon Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Global Fashion Group S.A.

b) LEI

5493001035L29EQRO222

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: LU2010095458

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.2600502 EUR 10,979.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2,855.0917079 EUR 10,979.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

27/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: London Stock Exchange MTF MIC: XLON

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

28.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



