H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A0YF5P / ISIN: LU0472835155
|
30.03.2026 16:14:25
EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H2APEX Group SCA
|19, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.h2apex.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104048 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs
|
16:14
|EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16:14
|EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, buy (EQS Group)
|
26.02.26
|EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, sell (EQS Group)
|
26.02.26
|EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
26.02.26
|EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Endurance Fund Ltd., buy (EQS Group)
|
26.02.26
|EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Endurance Fund Ltd., Kauf (EQS Group)
|
04.02.26
|EQS-News: H2APEX treibt mit PMC-Vertrag Projektentwicklung im Großprojekt WAL „Wasserstoff aus Lubmin“ weiter voran (EQS Group)
|
04.02.26
|EQS-News: H2APEX advances project development for large-scale “WAL Hydrogen from Lubmin” through PMC contract (EQS Group)