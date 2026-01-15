EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Klaus Röhrig, on behalf of Active Ownership Fund SICAV-SIF SCS, person closely associated herewith, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.01.2026 / 10:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Klaus Röhrig, on behalf of Active Ownership Fund SICAV-SIF SCS, person closely associated herewith

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Klaus Last name(s): Röhrig Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

H2APEX Group SCA

b) LEI

391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: LU0472835155

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.20 EUR 2,000,000.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.20 EUR 2,000,000.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

09/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

