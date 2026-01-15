H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs Aktie

H2APEX Group SCA Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YF5P / ISIN: LU0472835155

15.01.2026 10:58:03

EQS-DD: H2APEX Group SCA: Klaus Röhrig, on behalf of Active Ownership Fund SICAV-SIF SCS, person closely associated herewith, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.01.2026 / 10:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Klaus Röhrig, on behalf of Active Ownership Fund SICAV-SIF SCS, person closely associated herewith

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Röhrig
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
H2APEX Group SCA

b) LEI
391200TZVOLI3RYBWS74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: LU0472835155

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.20 EUR 2,000,000.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.20 EUR 2,000,000.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: H2APEX Group SCA
19, rue de Flaxweiler
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Internet: www.h2apex.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102882  15.01.2026 CET/CEST





