Qingdao Haier Aktie
WKN DE: A2JM2W / ISIN: CNE1000031C1
|
23.11.2026 12:24:31
EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Xiaowu Huang, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|LEI Code:
|3003002BYTNGNJTWSH07
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
108270 23.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs
|
12:24
|EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Xiaowu Huang, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
12:24
|EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Xiaowu Huang, sell (EQS Group)
|
20.11.26
|EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
10.11.26
|EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Xiaowu Huang, sell (EQS Group)
|
10.11.26
|EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Xiaowu Huang, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
10.11.26
|EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Xiaowu Huang, sell (EQS Group)
|
10.11.26
|EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Xiaowu Huang, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
05.11.26
|EQS-DD: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.: Xiaowu Huang, sell (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Qingdao Haier Co Ltd Registered D-Shs
|1,82
|0,66%
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