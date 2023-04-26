26.04.2023 22:16:08

EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Sarah Verheyen, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.04.2023 / 22:15 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sarah
Last name(s): Verheyen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2333

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.08 EUR 7080.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.0800 EUR 7080.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de



 
