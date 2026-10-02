HCI Hammonia Shipping Aktie

HCI Hammonia Shipping für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MPF5 / ISIN: DE000A0MPF55

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02.10.2026 08:32:34

EQS-DD: HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG: HAMMONIA Reederei GmbH & Co. KG, Transfer of 12,000 shares by way of contribution to a company controlled by the Management Board member in the legal form of a ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2026 / 08:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: HAMMONIA Reederei GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Karsten Georg
Last name(s): Liebing
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG

b) LEI
529900TJSY5NVQOOE905 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0MPF55

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 12,000 shares by way of contribution to a company controlled by the Management Board member in the legal form of a GmbH & Co. KG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG
Neumühlen 9
22763 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hammonia-schiffsholding.de
LEI Code: 529900TJSY5NVQOOE905



 
End of News EQS News Service




107252  02.10.2026 CET/CEST





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