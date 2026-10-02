HCI Hammonia Shipping Aktie
WKN DE: A0MPF5 / ISIN: DE000A0MPF55
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02.10.2026 08:32:34
EQS-DD: HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG: HAMMONIA Reederei GmbH & Co. KG, Transfer of 12,000 shares by way of contribution to a company controlled by the Management Board member in the legal form of a ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG
|Neumühlen 9
|22763 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hammonia-schiffsholding.de
|LEI Code:
|529900TJSY5NVQOOE905
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107252 02.10.2026 CET/CEST
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|HCI Hammonia Shipping AG
|440,00
|10,00%
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