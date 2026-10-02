EQS-DD: HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG: HR Investor GmbH & Co. KG, Acquisition of 12,000 shares by way of contribution by the company controlled by the member of the Management Board



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.10.2026 / 08:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: HR Investor GmbH & Co. KG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Karsten Georg Last name(s): Liebing Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HAMMONIA Schiffsholding AG

b) LEI

529900TJSY5NVQOOE905

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0MPF55

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 12,000 shares by way of contribution by the company controlled by the member of the Management Board

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

01/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

02.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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