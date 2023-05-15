|
15.05.2023 09:53:51
EQS-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Karl Gernandt, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
83181 15.05.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:53
|EQS-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Karl Gernandt, sell (EQS Group)
|
09:53
|EQS-DD: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Karl Gernandt, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|Hapag-Lloyd-Aktie schwächer: Hapag-Lloyd verzeichnet im ersten Quartal Gewinneinbruch (dpa-AFX)
|
11.05.23
|Hapag-Lloyd startet mit Gewinneinbruch in das neue Jahr (dpa-AFX)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd Q1 2023: good resilience in weaker market environment (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd Q1 2023: gute Widerstandsfähigkeit in schwächerem Marktumfeld (EQS Group)
|
10.05.23
|Ausblick: Hapag-Lloyd informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)