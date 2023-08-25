25.08.2023 12:00:46

EQS-DD: Hawesko Holding SE: Herr Alexander Borwitzky, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.08.2023 / 11:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Herr
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Borwitzky

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Hawesko Holding SE

b) LEI
52990061BHKV91FGSB18 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006042708

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
36.00 EUR 18000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
36.0000 EUR 18000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Hamburg
MIC: XHAM


25.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding SE
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85397  25.08.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1711969&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HAWESKO Holding AGmehr Nachrichten