EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: Dennis Lentz, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.11.2025 / 08:41 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Dennis Last name(s): Lentz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Heidelberg Materials AG

b) LEI

LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 207.0446 EUR 67,289.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 207.0446 EUR 67,289.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

