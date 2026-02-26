Heidelberg Materials Aktie

Heidelberg Materials für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 604700 / ISIN: DE0006047004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.02.2026 15:20:26

EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: René Aldach, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.02.2026 / 15:19 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: René
Last name(s): Aldach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Materials AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
187.45 EUR 23,431.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
187.45 EUR 23,431.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Lang&Schwarz TradeCenter
MIC: LSSI


26.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103426  26.02.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Heidelberg Materials

mehr Nachrichten