Heidelberg Materials Aktie
WKN: 604700 / ISIN: DE0006047004
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31.07.2026 11:10:46
EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: René Aldach, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
31.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Materials AG
|Berliner Straße 6
|69120 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelbergmaterials.com
|LEI Code:
|LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106230 31.07.2026 CET/CEST
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31.07.26
|Freitagshandel in Frankfurt: DAX mittags in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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31.07.26
|EQS-PVR: Heidelberg Materials AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)