Heidelberg Materials Aktie
WKN: 604700 / ISIN: DE0006047004
|
18.03.2026 13:12:11
EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Materials AG
|Berliner Straße 6
|69120 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heidelbergmaterials.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103768 18.03.2026 CET/CEST
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