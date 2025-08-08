Heidelberg Materials Aktie

08.08.2025 18:42:13

EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH, Granting (sale) of European call options on 300,000 shares; maturity on February 9, 2026; strike price EUR 239.45




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.08.2025 / 18:41 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ludwig
Last name(s): Merckle
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Materials AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Description: Call options on shares of Heidelberg Materials AG (ISIN DE0006047004)

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting (sale) of European call options on 300,000 shares; maturity on February 9, 2026; strike price EUR 239.45

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.1424 EUR 1,842,720.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.1424 EUR 1,842,720.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100106  08.08.2025 CET/CEST





