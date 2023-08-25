25.08.2023 17:26:48

EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.08.2023 / 17:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ludwig
Last name(s): Merckle
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Materials AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
73.862081 EUR 14181519.55 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
73.862081 EUR 14181519.55 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com



 
