Heidelberg Materials Aktie

Heidelberg Materials für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 604700 / ISIN: DE0006047004

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.12.2025 08:45:01

EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.12.2025 / 08:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ludwig
Last name(s): Merckle
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Materials AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
220.6000 EUR 2,068,786.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
220.6000 EUR 2,068,786.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


02.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102138  02.12.2025 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Heidelberg Materialsmehr Nachrichten