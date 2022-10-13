NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

13.10.2022 12:41:52

EQS-DD: Heidelberg Pharma AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.10.2022 / 12:40 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: 4H invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Prof.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Hettich
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Pharma AG

b) LEI
391200E09XYBYITR1W32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QVV0

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale to dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG due to contractual obligations

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.44 EUR 993666.24 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.4400 EUR 993666.2400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


13.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Pharma AG
Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22
68526 Ladenburg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg-pharma.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78841  13.10.2022 CET/CEST



