EQS-DD: Heidelberg Pharma AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.10.2022 / 12:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MH-LT-Investments GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Mathias Last name(s): Hothum Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Heidelberg Pharma AG

b) LEI

391200E09XYBYITR1W32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A11QVV0





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale to dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG due to contractual obligations





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.44 EUR 506241.96 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.4400 EUR 506241.9600 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





