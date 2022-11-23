23.11.2022 14:14:17

EQS-DD: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Dr. Fritz Oesterle, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2022 / 14:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Fritz
Last name(s): Oesterle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

b) LEI
529900ZM98OISTG16932 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007314007

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.70 EUR 30600.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.70 EUR 30600.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
Kurfürsten-Anlage 5260
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelberg.com



 
