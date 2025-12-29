EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Fajence B.V., Transfer of 203,800 shares by Mr. Simon to his fully owned Dutch company Fajence B.V. (KvK no.: 81273738).



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.12.2025 / 10:31 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Fajence B.V.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Fabien Jacques Jérôme Last name(s): Simon Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 203,800 shares by Mr. Simon to his fully owned Dutch company Fajence B.V. (KvK no.: 81273738).

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 5.8000 EUR 1,182,040.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 5.8000 EUR 1,182,040.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

22/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

