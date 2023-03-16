16.03.2023 19:07:02

EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: TWG Ventures GmbH, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.03.2023 / 19:06 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas Wartmut
Last name(s): Griesel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Sale of 100,000 put options relating to HelloFresh shares (ISIN: DE000A161408) with a strike price of EUR 10.00 and maturity in September 2023 (DE000C6854P5).

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.5800 EUR 58000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.5800 EUR 58000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: EUREX
MIC: XEUR


Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com



 
