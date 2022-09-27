|
27.09.2022 10:07:55
EQS-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
|Zum Meersefeld 4
|31275 Lehrte
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.helma.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
78475 27.09.2022 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu HELMA AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:08
|EQS-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english (EQS Group)
|
15:08
|EQS-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
10:07
|EQS-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english (EQS Group)
|
10:07
|EQS-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
26.09.22
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 12.210 Pkt - Helma nach gesenkter Prognose unter Druck (Dow Jones)
|
26.09.22
|EQS-Adhoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG passt Prognose an (EQS Group)
|
26.09.22
|EQS-Adhoc: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG adjusts forecast (EQS Group)
|
11.08.22
|DGAP-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english (EQS Group)