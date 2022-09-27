Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.09.2022 10:07:55

EQS-DD: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.09.2022 / 10:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Gerrit
Last name(s): Janssen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HELMA Eigenheimbau AG

b) LEI
529900Z5OVX74EG2PD20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0EQ578

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
29.90 EUR 4485.00 EUR
30.00 EUR 25500.00 EUR
30.00 EUR 14310.00 EUR
30.00 EUR 690.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
29.9900 EUR 44985.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: HELMA Eigenheimbau AG
Zum Meersefeld 4
31275 Lehrte
Germany
Internet: www.helma.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78475  27.09.2022 CET/CEST



