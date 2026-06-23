HENSOLDT Aktie
WKN DE: HAG000 / ISIN: DE000HAG0005
|
23.06.2026 14:52:40
EQS-DD: HENSOLDT AG: Oliver Dörre, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HENSOLDT AG
|Willy-Messerschmitt-Str. 3
|82024 Taufkirchen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hensoldt.net
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105726 23.06.2026 CET/CEST
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14:52
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14:41
|EQS-DD: HENSOLDT AG: Oliver Dörre, Kauf (EQS Group)