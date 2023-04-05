Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 14:06:13

EQS-DD: hGears AG: Sven Arend, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.04.2023 / 14:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sven
Last name(s): Arend

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
hGears AG

b) LEI
529900AHQOSBXKH09981 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















Price(s) Volume(s)
5.84 EUR 5256.00 EUR
5.98 EUR 5382.00 EUR
6.16 EUR 5544.00 EUR
5.86 EUR 15822.00 EUR
5.96 EUR 5364.00 EUR
6.16 EUR 5544.00 EUR
6.16 EUR 5544.00 EUR
6.20 EUR 32240.00 EUR
6.20 EUR 15500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.0884 EUR 96196.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Quotrix
MIC: XDUS


05.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Internet: https://hgears.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




82383  05.04.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1602219&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu hGearsmehr Nachrichten