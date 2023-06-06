06.06.2023 14:00:51

EQS-DD: hGears AG: Sven Arend, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.06.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sven
Last name(s): Arend

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
hGears AG

b) LEI
529900AHQOSBXKH09981 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
5.30 EUR 26500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
5.3000 EUR 26500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Quotrix
MIC: XDUS


Language: English
Company: hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Internet: https://hgears.com



 
