EQS-DD: hGears AG: Sven Arend, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sven
Last name(s): Arend

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
hGears AG

b) LEI
529900AHQOSBXKH09981 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.09 EUR 20450.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.0900 EUR 20450.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Quotrix/XDUS
MIC: XDUS


Language: English
Company: hGears AG
Brambach 38
78713 Schramberg
Germany
Internet: https://hgears.com



 
Aktien in diesem Artikel

hGears 4,09 2,51% hGears

