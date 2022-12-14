Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
14.12.2022 18:51:48

EQS-DD: HMS Bergbau AG: Jens Moir, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2022 / 18:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jens
Last name(s): Moir

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HMS Bergbau AG

b) LEI
5299004BSTX10BXHV941 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006061104

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
21.20 EUR 52533.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.2000 EUR 52533.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: HMS Bergbau AG
An der Wuhlheide 232
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hms-ag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79947  14.12.2022 CET/CEST



