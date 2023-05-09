Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 10:28:50

EQS-DD: home24 SE: Brigitte Wittekind, Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). The acquisition price ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2023 / 10:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Brigitte
Last name(s): Wittekind

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
home24 SE

b) LEI
5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). The acquisition price was paid by contributing remuneration entitlements from the LTIP.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.52 EUR 7196.64 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.52 EUR 7196.64 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




83021  09.05.2023 CET/CEST



