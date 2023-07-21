21.07.2023 10:40:52

EQS-DD: home24 SE: Dr. Philipp Kreibohm, Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). The acquisition price ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.07.2023 / 10:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Philipp
Last name(s): Kreibohm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
home24 SE

b) LEI
5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition of shares as a result of the exercise of subscription rights under the Company's 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP'). The acquisition price was paid by contributing remuneration entitlements from the LTIP.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.57 EUR 23088.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.57 EUR 23088.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




84771  21.07.2023 CET/CEST



