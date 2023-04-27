27.04.2023 13:05:58

EQS-DD: home24 SE: Dr. Philipp Kreibohm, Execution of the voluntary public takeover offer of RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, LSW GmbH and SGW-Immo-GmbH (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 7.50 per ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.04.2023 / 13:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Philipp
Last name(s): Kreibohm

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
home24 SE

b) LEI
5299002T3WE6IWG0E854 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A14KEB5

b) Nature of the transaction


Execution of the voluntary public takeover offer of RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, LSW GmbH and SGW-Immo-GmbH (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 7.50 per share of Home24 SE in relation to 21859 shares of home24 SE

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
7.50 EUR 163942.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
7.50 EUR 163942.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: home24 SE
Otto-Ostrowski-Str. 3
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.home24.com



 
Nachrichten