EQS-DD: home24 SE: Dr. Philipp Kreibohm, Execution of the voluntary public takeover offer of RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, LSW GmbH and SGW-Immo-GmbH (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 7.50 per ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.04.2023 / 13:11 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Philipp Last name(s): Kreibohm





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

home24 SE

b) LEI

5299002T3WE6IWG0E854

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A14KEB5





b) Nature of the transaction

Execution of the voluntary public takeover offer of RAS Beteiligungs GmbH, LSW GmbH and SGW-Immo-GmbH (cash offer) with a consideration of EUR 7.50 per share of Home24 SE in relation to 236314 shares of home24 SE





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



7.50 EUR 1772355.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



7.50 EUR 1772355.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

26/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





