EQS-DD: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG english

10.10.2022 18:00:20

EQS-DD: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.10.2022 / 17:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Albrecht
Last name(s): Hornbach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG

b) LEI
5299008WW53GLXRORN29 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A255DH9

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
89560.00 EUR 447800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
89560.00 EUR 447800.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


10.10.2022 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Baumarkt AG
Hornbachstraße
76878 Bornheim bei Landau/Pfalz
Germany
Internet: www.hornbach.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




10.10.2022 CET/CEST



