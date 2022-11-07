EQS-DD: HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Heinrich Grieder, buy

07.11.2022 17:03:50

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.11.2022 / 17:02 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Daniel Heinrich
Last name(s): Grieder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















Price(s) Volume(s)
47.02 EUR 2209.94 EUR
47.03 EUR 9782.24 EUR
47.08 EUR 7062 EUR
47.09 EUR 7063.5 EUR
47.09 EUR 2307.41 EUR
47.09 EUR 2307.41 EUR
47.1 EUR 7065 EUR
47.1 EUR 5510.7 EUR
47.1 EUR 1695.6 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
47.0751 EUR 45003.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: AQEU


Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com



 
