EQS-DD: HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Heinrich Grieder, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.11.2022 / 17:07 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Daniel Heinrich Last name(s): Grieder





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI

529900LFVU534EBRXD13

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



47.0200 EUR 329.14 EUR



47.0200 EUR 2303.98 EUR



47.0200 EUR 2209.94 EUR



47.0200 EUR 2539.08 EUR



47.0200 EUR 6300.68 EUR



47.0200 EUR 1692.72 EUR



47.0300 EUR 1410.90 EUR



47.0300 EUR 2398.53 EUR



47.0600 EUR 517.66 EUR



47.0700 EUR 6495.66 EUR



47.0700 EUR 2212.29 EUR



47.1000 EUR 13188.00 EUR



47.1000 EUR 376.80 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



47.0576 EUR 41975.3800 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

07/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: CEUX





