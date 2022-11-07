07.11.2022 17:15:51

EQS-DD: HUGO BOSS AG: Daniel Heinrich Grieder, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.11.2022 / 17:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Daniel Heinrich
Last name(s): Grieder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
47.0500 EUR 10068.70 EUR
47.0900 EUR 50386.30 EUR
47.0900 EUR 10077.26 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
47.0843 EUR 70532.2600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XTXE


07.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




79131  07.11.2022 CET/CEST



