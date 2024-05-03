Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
03.05.2024 14:21:44

EQS-DD: HUGO BOSS AG: Katharina Herzog, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.05.2024 / 14:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Katharina
Last name(s): Herzog

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
47.36 EUR 28416 EUR
47.37 EUR 18948 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
47.36 EUR 47364.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


03.05.2024 CET/CEST













Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




91293  03.05.2024 CET/CEST



