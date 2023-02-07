EQS-DD: HUGO BOSS AG: Louise Camuto, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.02.2023 / 16:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Louise Last name(s): Camuto





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Daniel Heinrich Last name(s): Grieder Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI

529900LFVU534EBRXD13

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



61.98 EUR 22808.64 EUR



62.00 EUR 232562.00 EUR



62.18 EUR 4725.68 EUR



62.20 EUR 31784.20 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



62.0231 EUR 291880.52 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

06/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETA





