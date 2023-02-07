07.02.2023 16:49:52

EQS-DD: HUGO BOSS AG: Louise Camuto, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.02.2023 / 16:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Louise
Last name(s): Camuto

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Daniel Heinrich
Last name(s): Grieder
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HUGO BOSS AG

b) LEI
529900LFVU534EBRXD13 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1PHFF7

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
62.00 EUR 3100.00 EUR
62.20 EUR 3047.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
62.099 EUR 6147.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XEQT


07.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Dieselstraße 12
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80827  07.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1553681&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HUGO BOSS AGmehr Nachrichten