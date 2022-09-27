Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.09.2022 11:49:58

EQS-DD: Hypoport SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.09.2022 / 11:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Dieter
Last name(s): Pfeiffenberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Hypoport SE

b) LEI
391200GNIFXXP6KRYQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005493365

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
79.605 EUR 79605.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
79.605 EUR 79605.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Hypoport SE
Heidestraße 8
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hypoport.de



 
