25.05.2022 16:19:00

EQS-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.05.2022 / 16:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mag.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Schönauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
IMMOFINANZ AG

b) LEI
5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
23.00 EUR 15000.00 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.00 EUR 15000.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction
25/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


25.05.2022















Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




75417  25.05.2022 



