EQS-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status The notification concerns a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities at IMMOFINANZ AG:

The persons discharging managerial responsibilities are Mr. Martin Němeček and Mr Martin Matula, each of whom is (i) a member of the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG and (ii) a person discharging managerial responsibilities of CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A.. b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name IMMOFINANZ AG b) LEI 5299000DUMZ99SBBX121 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Derivative (long call option with physical settlement for up to 2,575,000 IMMOFINANZ AG shares; the exercise period falls in the period between 9 to 24 months after effective date of the Transfer; the exercise price ("COEP") is calculated in accordance with the following formula: COEP = (NS/2,575,000*PP)+(NS/2,575,000*(PP-10,350,000)*0,0995*TD/365), where: "NS" means the amount of IMMOFINANZ AG shares for which the call option is exercised; "PP" means the purchase price (total considertation calculated as purchase price per share multiplied by number of IMMOFINANZ AG shares) for IMMOFINANZ AG shares paid to CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. for the Transfer; "TD" means the number of days elapsed from the effective date of the Transfer (exclusive) to the date of the effective date of transfer under the call option (exclusive); "Transfer" means the sale of 2,575,000 IMMOFINANZ AG shares by CPI PROPERTY GROUP S.A. on or after 19 December 2023. Identification code n/a b) Nature of the transaction Acceptance of option rights c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a up to 2,575,000 option rights d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume n/a up to 2,575,000 option rights e) Date of the transaction 2023-12-19; UTC + 1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

