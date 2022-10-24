NEUE COINS verfügbar: Cardano, Polkadot und viele beliebte Kryptos einfach und sicher bei BISON handeln.-w-
24.10.2022 18:42:52

EQS-DD: InCity Immobilien AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.10.2022 / 18:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Realsoul Holding S.A.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Luca
Last name(s): Pesarini
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
InCity Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900CVB4R6HDRK5A15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HNF96

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.30 EUR 1196.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.30 EUR 1196.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: InCity Immobilien AG
Zeppelinstraße 1
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Internet: www.incity.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




78987  24.10.2022 CET/CEST



